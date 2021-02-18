Walmart to partially reopen Atlanta Highway store damaged by arson

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Walmart is preparing to reopen a Montgomery store recently damaged by arson.
The mega-retailer confirmed to WSFA 12 News Wednesday evening that it’s Atlanta Highway location’s doors will open again before the week ends, though only part of the store will be accessible.
According to the company, the grocery side will open to customers starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.
There is no date for when the store’s general merchandise areas will again be available to shoppers, however.
Associates continue to work in the store, removing any tainted items and restocking.
The store closed after a fire was started on Feb. 8. The building’s sprinkler system activated and kept the blaze from spreading before firefighters could respond. Everyone was evacuated and no injuries were reported.
A juvenile has since been charged with arson after admitting to intentionally going into the store to set a fire.
