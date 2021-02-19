Crash forces closure of I-85 NB near Shorter

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is reporting a major crash on Interstate 85 that has the northbound lanes closed along a stretch of roadway in Macon County.
ALDOT says the crash is in the northbound lanes at mile marker 19.9. That’s about two miles before Exit 22 to Shorter in Macon County.
Northbound commuters need to seek an alternate route at this time, possibly Highway 80, which can be accessed at Exit 16 (Waugh).
No other details about the crash were immediately available.
