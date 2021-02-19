Death investigation opened after man’s body found in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation following the discovery of a body Friday afternoon.
Police and fire medics responded to the 2400 block of Highland Avenue around 3:45 p.m. where they found a man’s body.
The circumstances surrounding the man’s death are unclear and no arrests have been made, according to MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman.
Police have blocked off all lanes the 2400 Block of Highland Avenue in the area of Ryan Street, meaning commuters will have to find a different route while the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.