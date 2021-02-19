Dunkin’ to open 2nd restaurant in Montgomery

A new Dunkin’ restaurant is set to open towards the end of 2021 on Ann Street in midtown Montgomery. (Source: Dunkin')
By WSFA Staff | February 19, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 5:26 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new Dunkin’ restaurant is set to open later this year in midtown Montgomery.

The new restaurant will be located on Ann Street across from Walmart and is tentatively scheduled to open towards the end of the year, the franchisee confirmed.

The restaurant will be a “Next Generation Dunkin’” with “enhanced levels of convenience for customers.”

Contractor Danny Clements was issued a building permit for the 1,800-square-foot restaurant on Jan. 21.

Contractor Danny Clements was issued a building permit on Jan. 21, 2021 to build a new Dunkin' restaurant across from Walmart on Ann Street. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

This will be the second Dunkin’ in Montgomery. The other restaurant is located on Vaughn Road near Taylor Road in east Montgomery.

