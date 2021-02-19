Dunkin’ to open 2nd restaurant in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new Dunkin’ restaurant is set to open later this year in midtown Montgomery.
The new restaurant will be located on Ann Street across from Walmart and is tentatively scheduled to open towards the end of the year, the franchisee confirmed.
The restaurant will be a “Next Generation Dunkin’” with “enhanced levels of convenience for customers.”
Contractor Danny Clements was issued a building permit for the 1,800-square-foot restaurant on Jan. 21.
This will be the second Dunkin’ in Montgomery. The other restaurant is located on Vaughn Road near Taylor Road in east Montgomery.
