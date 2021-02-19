Food for Thought 2/18

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Wendy’s (625 Madison Avenue): 96
Momma Goldberg’s Deli (36 Dexter Avenue): 96
Potz and Panz Gourmet Café (2547 Lower Wetumpka Road): 96
Tower Taproom (101 Tallapoosa Street): 96
Mama’s Sack Lunches (South Perry Street Downtown Montgomery): 97
The Cork & Cleaver (2960-A Zelda Road): 99
Low Scores
Pacecar (1115 Ann Street): 83
