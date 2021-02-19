Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Butler County Sheriff’s Office

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Thursday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for a building to become the new home of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office has been housed in the Butler County Courthouse since the building’s construction in 1903.
Sheriff Danny Bond said the new building was one of his goals entering office that he hadn’t expected to fulfill so soon.
He added that the new location, placed right across from the county jail, offers more convenience.
“If we have someone come in to file a report, for whatever reason, get their pistol permit, anything that has to do with the sheriff’s office, we’re on the ground level. We don’t have to worry about steps or stairs, which will help them to get in and out of the building,” said Bond.
Work on the project began nearly two years ago.
Butler County Commission Chairman Allen Whittle said they are hoping to have the project finished this fall.
The construction is expected to cost about $639,000.
