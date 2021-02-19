LIVE: State health officials give update on vaccine distribution efforts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will update the public on Alabama’s efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.
Harris, along with other state health officials, will provide the update at 10 a.m. WSFA 12 News will provide this update live on our mobile app and Facebook page.
Last week, Harris said the state was receiving upwards of 70,000 doses a week, a small uptick over the last month. He added that mass vaccination clinics across the state have been extremely successful, with tens of thousands of people receiving doses.
The number of people in Alabama hospitals because of the coronavirus has dipped to its lowest point since late autumn.
Dr. Don Williamson is president of the Alabama Hospital Association. He says the numbers are a positive sign but cautions that people still need to take precautions to prevent the virus’s spread.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.