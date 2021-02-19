Manhunt underway in east Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A manhunt is underway in eastern Montgomery County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA has confirmed that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office requested help from its aviation unit shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Details on the person at the center of the manhunt are unclear, but ALEA said its search by helicopter is in the area of Vaughn Road and Alabama 108, which is near the outer loop in the Pike Road area.
In addition to a search by air, ALEA state troopers are also helping with a ground search.
This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.
