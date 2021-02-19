Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast to be drive-in event this year

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The 56th annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma is just a couple of weeks away.
The Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast will take place this year. However, it will be a drive-in breakfast due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held in the parking lot of Wallace Community College on March 7.
Those in attendance will stay in their vehicles. There is no word yet on who will be speaking.
This year’s Bridge Crossing Jubilee will be held virtual. The portal for free registration is now open.
