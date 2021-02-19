3 people arrested in Chilton Co. burglary/theft investigation on same 2 roads

“It’s usually one small piece that falls into place that solves the puzzle in these kinds of cases. We had spent many, many hours trying to catch these guys. In this case it was one small piece of video and some trash that started the puzzle coming together. Once we got those pieces, Investigations worked almost around the clock until all three suspects were in custody. Unfortunately we don’t always have immediate success, but we take folks’ homes being broken into, their privacy being violated, and what they worked for being stolen seriously. We will be contacting victims over the course of the next couple of weeks to identify property that we have recovered. It’s a slow process but we want to make sure that we are successful in taking these guys off the street,” said Sheriff John Shearon.