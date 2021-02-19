2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery double-shooting case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a Feb. 11 shooting that injured two people, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Kyle Robertson, 23, was taken into custody Thursday by a U.S. Marshals task force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held on multiple charges.
Those charges include discharging a firearm into an occupied building or vehicle, two counts of second-degree assault and second-degree receiving of stolen property, which the jail’s arrest information listed as a gun.
Court documents confirmed the shooting happened in a room at the America’s Best Inn in the 1200 block of Eastern Boulevard.
Robertson’s arrest follows that of Benjamin Lowe, 24, on Wednesday.
This is not the first time Robertson has been charged in connection to a violent crime. He was previously arrested in June following a violent day in which Montgomery police investigated six separate shootings or homicides.
In that case, Robertson was charged with second-degree assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, following a shooting on 3400 block of Fernway Drive in which the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Lowe is being held at the county jail on bonds totaling $60,000.
Robertson’s bond stands at $75,000 but court documents recorded Friday indicate a request to revoke bond has been filed.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.