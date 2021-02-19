Sunshine, much warmer temps headline the next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re wanting more sunshine, less clouds and rain, and warmer temperatures, then the upcoming week of weather is looking very nice!
After a cold, cloudy and dreary week overall, we are finally shifting gears towards average and eventually above average temperatures. It won’t be very warm today or tomorrow, but the sunshine will certainly help.
Morning clouds will give way to entirely sunny skies for the afternoon today. Unfortunately highs will only reach the lower 50s. Add in a northerly breeze around 10-20 mph and it will be a cold day.
Tonight will be bitterly cold with high pressure overhead, clear skies and calm winds. Temperatures will drop into the middle 20s by the time you wake up early Saturday morning.
Skies will be 100% sunny both days this weekend, with daytime highs in the middle to upper 50s Saturday and lower 60s for Sunday! That will feel significantly nicer than what we’ve been accustomed to lately!
But the warming trend doesn’t stop there! Heading into next week we’ll see another day in the low 60s on Monday, but mid-60s are expected Tuesday and upper 60s to perhaps lower 70s are on the way for both Wednesday and Thursday!
It will be quiet and mainly sunny for a majority of the next week, but we do have a chance of some scattered light showers Sunday night into the first half of Monday as a weak cold front is set to slide through.
No storms or heavy rain are expected with that frontal passage, and it’s by no means a guarantee everyone sees rain.
Another chance of rain is in the forecast late Thursday, Thursday night and early next Friday. Details need to be ironed out with that system, but severe weather is not looking probable at this time!
