Suspect charged with arson, attempted murder in Opelika apartment complex fire

By Olivia Gunn | February 18, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 5:43 AM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An arrest has been made in an Opelika apartment fire that left several people displaced.

The fire happened at the Pinehurst Villas Apartments Thursday morning. 31-year-old Frederick Ashmore of Opelika is charged with first-degree arson, three counts of attempted murder, and seven counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

Ashmore is being held in the Lee County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

