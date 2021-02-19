‘We are a bond’: Vigil held for child killed in Tuskegee drive-by shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A large crowd gathered around Tuskegee’s downtown square Thursday night to honor a young life taken over the weekend.
They were there to remember 4-year-old Davion Tarver. Police say he was hit by a stray bullet in a drive-by shooting on Saturday.
There was prayer and comments from law enforcement, as well as a balloon release in Davion’s honor.
“We are a bond. It does take a village to raise a child and this community, Macon County, is a village. We are one in every way and so the fact that the people came together is because they love each other. We love each other in Macon County, we concern about each other in Macon County,” said co-organizer Lennora Tia Pierrot.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Joshua Washington, 18, is charged with murder.
