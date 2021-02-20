Hundreds of Butler County school staff, retired teachers receive COVID-19 vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Butler County school system leaders welcomed hundreds of staff members and retired teachers for Friday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Regional Medical Clinics of Central Alabama provided 230 doses of the vaccine, providing enough for every person who signed up to get the first round of treatment.
“We just want our employees to know how important they are to us. That’s the primary reason we set up this clinic was to help our staff in our schools, our frontline workers who are working everyday with our children,” said Superintendent Joseph Eiland.
Those who got their first shot Friday will need to return in four weeks to get their second dose of the vaccine. That will be on March 19th.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.