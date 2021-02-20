2 killed after military jet crash in Montgomery County

Jet crash in Montgomery Alabama
By WSFA Staff | February 19, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 7:13 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are confirmed dead after a military jet crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport Friday evening, according to the airport’s executive director, Marshall Taggart Jr.

Taggart tells WSFA 12 News the crash site is located near the airport in the area of Lamar Road and Selma Highway. That’s about 15 miles southwest of the downtown Montgomery area.

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency is asking that everyone stay away from the area.

Taggart said the jet was flying from Columbus, Miss. to Tallahassee, Fla. at the time of the crash. Further details were limited but WSFA 12 News has seen multiple military personnel arrive on the scene in vehicles that include the U.S. Air Force emblem.

Taggart said the jet was based out of Columbus, Miss. WSFA 12 News has reached out to Columbus Air Force Base in an effort to determine if the jet is connected to that facility.

