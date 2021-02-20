Power restored in Legrand, Pintlala and Woodley area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Power has been restored to customers in the Legrand, Pintlala and Woodley area, Dixie Electric Cooperative said on Facebook.
Customers lost power Friday after a “loss of transmission feed to numerous substations, including three Dixie substations,” the company said. Around 1,500 customers were impacted.
WSFA 12 News asked if the outage was related to the jet crash. A company spokesperson was unable to comment at this time.
