Suspect arrested, charged with murder in Montgomery man’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department said a suspect has been arrested and charged in a Montgomery man’s death.
Police said 46-year-old David Raybon has been charged with the murder in the death of 49-year-old Terry Dugruise.
Police and fire medics responded to the 2400 block of Highland Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Friday where they found a Dugruise’s body.
Police say the circumstances surrounding Dugruise’s death is unknown, but Raybon was identified as the suspect.
Raybon is currently being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center.
