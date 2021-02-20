A warm-up starts today!

The 70s return soon...

A warm-up starts today!
Temps are warming up!
By Lee Southwick | February 20, 2021 at 6:30 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 6:30 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More sunshine, less clouds and rain, and warmer temperatures are headlining our forecast. After a cold, cloudy and dreary week overall, the weather is shifting gears towards average and eventually above average temperatures.

The warm-up starts today, though temperatures stay cool overall. Highs will climb into the upper 50s under abundant sunshine.

Sunny weekend!

We’ll be noticeably warmer Sunday with highs bouncing into the low and even middle 60s for some!

The warming trend doesn’t stop there...

Temps are warming up!

By the middle of next week, the 70s are back in the forecast!

The warmer temperatures don’t come with all sunshine, however. There are two upcoming chances for rain:

Some light showers are possible Sunday night into the first half of Monday.

The first arrives Sunday night into the first half of Monday. A weak cold front will bring some scattered showers, but it won’t be a complete washout.

Another chance of rain is in the forecast late Thursday, Thursday night and Friday. Details need to be ironed out with that system, but rain chances look low at this time!

7 Day

