Widespread power outage reported in the Legrand, Pintlala, Woodley area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dixie Electric Cooperative says customers in the Legrand, Pintlala and Woodley area are without power.
According to a statement on the company’s Facebook page, the outage is due to a “loss of transmission feed to numerous substations, including three Dixie substations.”
Company officials say around 1,500 customers have been affected. There is no word on when power will be restored.
WSFA 12 News asked if the outage was related to the jet crash. A company spokesperson was unable to comment at this time.
