1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Cullman Co. plane crash

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Cullman Co. plane crash
The LMPD anonymous tip line is (502) 574-LMPD (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WBRC Staff | February 20, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 8:56 PM

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead and another seriously injured after a small plane crashed in Cullman Co. Saturday afternoon, according to the Cullman Co. Coroner.

According to the FAA and Cullman airport authorities, the plane crashed around 6 p.m. on County Rd. 1371 near Cullman Regional Airport-Folsom Field in Vinemont and caught fire.

The FAA is investigating the incident and the NTSB is working to determine the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story, Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.