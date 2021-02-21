1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Cullman Co. plane crash

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead and another seriously injured after a small plane crashed in Cullman Co. Saturday afternoon, according to the Cullman Co. Coroner.
According to the FAA and Cullman airport authorities, the plane crashed around 6 p.m. on County Rd. 1371 near Cullman Regional Airport-Folsom Field in Vinemont and caught fire.
The FAA is investigating the incident and the NTSB is working to determine the cause of the accident.
This is a developing story, Please check back for updates.
