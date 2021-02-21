Local chef opens restaurant in Eastdale Mall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Local chef and 5 Star in the Streets owner Andre Thomas said his passion for cooking started in his grandmother’s kitchen at an early age.
“When I use to be disobedient, she would sit me down in a chair in the kitchen and made me sit in that chair as she prepared different meals and different cakes and stuff like that. And, I use to pass her that, so it was already installed in me and I didn’t know it,” Thomas said.
It was this upbringing that propelled him to be a chef for many restaurants.
However, Thomas said the COVID-19 pandemic opened his eyes.
“I’m doing all the work for these different jobs, and I’m bring them back the check. I’m not getting the money, so I told my dad I’m quitting. I’m not doing the work for nobody. I’m doing the work for myself,” Thomas said.
And that’s what he did!
He started selling meals from his home, and his wings, cheese fries, sliders, fried crab legs and others were so popular on Facebook. His food business 5 Star to the Streets moved from his home to Eastdale Mall.
“I had a lot of people who followed me from Facebook to follow me to mall, and since then, I have created more people to come.”
The process of opening a food truck is in the works. Thomas hopes to one day have one in every community in Montgomery.
He hopes his story motivates others that you can accomplish anything.
“If it’s something that you like to do and you’re serious about it then you got to keep going keep going to you get where you trying to go.”
5 Star to the Streets has also been able to offer breakfast at Eastdale Mall for employees working there before the mall opens.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.