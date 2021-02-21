Local churches, organizations partner to provide food, masks for community

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday, Alabama State University hosted a charity event that helped provide food and masks for people in need.
Saint James Holt Crossing Baptist Church partnered with other churches and charitable organizations for the event.
The Montgomery Baptist Association estimates they helped provide more than 300 bags and boxes of food, along with pet food for those with animals.
“What we do since this pandemic, since COVID started, we’ve been doing at least once a month, we’ve been giving out food to the community. So we just have a desire to just help as many people as we possibly can. We want to be the hands and feet of Jesus, and we believe that this is one of ways that we’re able to do it,” said Saint James Holt Crossing Baptist Church Pastor Derek Murry.
The Power of Life Foundation also provided homemade masks at the event.
