Montgomery Metro Ministers Union participate in pastor pulpit swap

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brothers and sisters united in the African American community; that’s one of the messages the Montgomery Metro Ministers Union hope people take away from this Sunday’s pulpit swap.
“Fellowship in the African American church is a very vital part of our church,” Big Roxanna Missionary Baptist Church senior pastor Henry Davis said.
Shiloh Missionary and Big Roxanna Missionary Baptist Church will fellowship Sunday with the senior pastors preaching in the opposite church.
There will be 30 churches participating in this pulpit swap hoping to garner relationships, being relevant and respect and spreading the gospel to the community.
“There are so many people in our community who are hurting,” senior pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Taraus Fuller said. “Whether its educational perspective or financial perspective discriminatory or racial perspective, but our responsibility as clergy is to preach the good news of Jesus Christ and to do our part as proclaimers of the gospel.”
These pastor believe that Sunday’s pulpit swap is a new beginning to show that pastors can come together within the community.
“We’re number one focusing with the Black community the African American community, but also two we will be stepping outside the African American community. And in the future, we will be working with our other brother and sisters within the community,” president of the Montgomery Metro Ministers Union pastor John Gilchrist said.
Montgomery Metro Ministers Union will post pre-recorded messages to its Facebook page on Sunday.
