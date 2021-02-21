The warm-up continues from here!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures are rising! The warm-up started Saturday, though temperatures stayed cool overall in the mid 50s to low 60s. Today, however, you’ll likely notice the warmer air.
Highs will move into the 60s for everyone, with the middle 60s possible for many. Skies will stay sunny. It will be nice!
Then, the warming trend doesn’t stop there...
By the middle of next week, the 70s are back in the forecast!
The warmer temperatures don’t come with all sunshine, however. There are a few upcoming chances for rain:
The first arrives late tonight into the first half of Monday. A weak cold front will bring some scattered showers, but it won’t be a complete washout.
Another chance of rain is in the forecast late Thursday, Thursday night and Friday. Details need to be ironed out with that system, but rain chances look to peak Thursday night. Temperatures will likely fall behind this system.
Then, another system could bring more rain Saturday into Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.