Beautiful stretch with warmth and lack of rainfall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The upcoming week of weather is looking absolutely beautiful if you are a fan of warmer temperatures and sunshine! There are just a few rain chances in the mix, but a majority of the forecast is quiet!
Highs will head for the middle to upper 60s and even lower 70s to the south this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies turning partly and eventually mostly sunny. It will also be breezy with wind gusts pushing 20 mph at times behind the passage of a cold front.
Tonight is colder in the mid-30s under clear skies, but nearly all of us are done with frosty overnight lows for the foreseeable future after tonight!
A 100% sunny sky underneath an area of high pressure will send temps into the upper 60s and lower 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s Tuesday night to the upper 40s Wednesday night.
Clouds will enter the forecast for Thursday, Friday and the weekend, but there won’t be a whole lot of rain to go alongside the increased cloud cover -- although rain coverage Friday may end up being a bit more impressive depending on how exactly our system winds up setting up.
Thursday looks entirely dry under partly cloudy skies. Highs will easily rise to or just above the 70-degree mark. Lower 70s are again expected Friday with a middle-of-the-road chance at some scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.
Similar conditions are likely Saturday with just a 30% chance of a couple of isolated showers and storms. Coverage is likely going to be even lower come Sunday, with just a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm.
Overall, we aren’t looking at much rain through the upcoming weekend, but we can’t rule out at least a chance Friday and Saturday with warm, humid air overhead and a frontal boundary to our north. The best chance of rain will definitely be Thursday night and Friday, though.
High temperatures will be even warmer for the weekend, with mid-70s on Saturday and upper 70s very possible by Sunday! Lows will only fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s as cloud cover maintains warmth during the overnight periods.
