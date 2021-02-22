2 charged after Montgomery robbery investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a robbery investigation, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Kentarious Burden and Joshua Williams, both 18, were arrested Monday and charged with first-degree robbery in connection to a Feb. 8 incident.
Montgomery police said the robbery happened around 2:45 that morning in the 4600 block of Virginia Loop Road. Court documents indicate the suspects were armed when they robbed their victim of a vehicle.
Both Burden and Williams are being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $60,000 each.
