Early morning Montgomery boat fire under investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire that significantly damaged a boat, according to Montgomery Fire/Rescue.
Units responded to the blaze at 5 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Shady Street. That’s just off the Northern Boulevard.
First responders found visible flames and smoke pouring from the cabin cruiser style vessel upon arrival.
Investigators said the boat was secured to the dock at the time of the first, and firefighters were able to quickly bring the blaze under control.
Despite the heavy damage to the boat, MFR said there were no injuries reported.
