Investigators remain at site of Air Force jet crash near Montgomery airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators continued work Monday morning in the area where a U.S. Air Force T-38 trainer jet crashed Friday evening.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in a wooded area near Lamar Road and Selma Highway, which is near the Montgomery Regional Airport.
A student pilot and instructor, who were on a training mission, were killed in the crash, according to the Air Force.
The instructor has been identified as Scot Ames, 24, from Pekin, Indiana. He was an instructor pilot with the 50th Flying Training Squadron at Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Mississippi.
Ames was a 2014 graduate of Pekin’s Eastern High School. Friends said he joined the Air Force determined to learn how to fly.
“It was his job, it meant the world to him,” said Austin Roberts, Ames’ longtime friend. “He was teaching the students that he had. He loved flying and loved talking about it. It was like it was second nature to him. He loved to do what he did.”
The student pilot was from the Japanese Air Self Defense Force, according to the Air Force. His name is not being released at this time and will be provided according to Japan’s established process.
The Air Force is handling the investigation into what caused the crash.
