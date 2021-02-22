MPS employees to receive COVID-19 vaccines through partnership with ASU

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is partnering with the Montgomery Public Schools to vaccinate the school system’s employees.
During a news conference at 10 a.m., the university will give more details on the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
According to ASU, the university will administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 800 MPS employees during the clinic. All individuals must register for an appointment and will be required to follow safety protocols.
In January, MPS announced it would return to virtual instruction. The school system said it would resume in-person instruction on when their employees could receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey, the school system pointed out the Centers for Disease Control, or CDC, confirmed racial and ethnic minorities are at a greater risk of getting sick and dying from the virus.
Shortly after, the state expanded vaccine eligibility to additional groups of people, including teachers and those over the age of 65.
