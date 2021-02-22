Man charged with attempted murder in November Opelika-area shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lee County authorities say a suspect in a shooting investigation from the fall has turned himself in.
The shooting was on Nov. 30. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the area of Lee Road 721 in Opelika.
According to the sheriff’s office, while deputies and investigators were responding to that scene, dispatch notified units that there was a shooting victim in a vehicle headed northbound on Alabama 51 toward Opelika. Deputies found the vehicle, which they say had an adult male with a gunshot wound to the back.
Investigators say while they were on the scene, a second vehicle pulled up a few minutes later, and deputies found a second adult male with a gunshot wound.
One of the victims was transported by air while the other victim was taken by EMS to the Piedmont hospital in Columbus, Georgia.
During the Investigation, Roderick Andrew Edwards, 37, of Opelika was developed as a suspect. Warrants were obtained for his arrest and a search began.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office states that Edwards surrendered at the sheriff’s office on Monday. He is charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and failure to appear on a traffic offense.
His bond was set at $125,500.
This case is still under investigation and more charges are expected, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.
