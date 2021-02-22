Man arrested after fleeing from ALEA in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a Montgomery man was arrested after a chase involving an ATV Sunday afternoon.
ALEA officials said it happened at 4:20 p.m. when troopers tried to stop a 2021 Can-Am Renegade ATV on North Eastern Boulevard near Roy Hodges Boulevard. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Brandon Austin, allegedly refused to stop.
Austin turned on Sweetwood Way before going off the road and getting stuck, according to ALEA officials. He then allegedly tried to flee on foot but was caught shortly after.
According to ALEA, troopers recovered a loaded handgun from Austin.
Austin has been charged with reckless driving, attempting to elude and other traffic violations. He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center.
