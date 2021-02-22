Montgomery native celebrates 90th birthday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday in Montgomery, a drive-by birthday celebration was held for 90-year-old Florene Briley.
The Montgomery native is a retired secretary for the Montgomery Fire Department.
“The men are real good. They’re real polite, and they are all clean cut. They always look so nice when they go out to the station or things like that or inspecting or something. I think since I worked there for 40 years, I can’t complain about a thing they don’t do because they are, in my estimation, they’re number one,” said Briley.
When asked for wisdom for the next generation, Briley said go with the flow.
