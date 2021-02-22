Dates, times set for second vaccine doses at Montgomery mass clinics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery is preparing to hold drive-through clinics for those who need to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine after taking part in the initial mass clinic on Feb. 8-12.
The clinics will be held at the old Montgomery Mall location just like the first clinic. Those who attend are required to bring their initial dose vaccination card in order to get the second shot.
The clinics are being broken into two groups for those who got the Moderna vaccine and those who got the Pfizer vaccine.
MODERNA ONLY CLINIC
The first clinic will be held Saturday, Feb. 27 from 9:30 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. and is only for those who got the Moderna vaccine as their first shot.
PFIZER ONLY CLINIC
Clinics will be held March 1-5 for those who received the Pfizer vaccine in their first shot. These clinics will be at the same location but spread about across the entire week The hours for these clinics will vary and include:
- Monday - 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday - 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.
- Thursday - Noon to 6 p.m.
Officials are asking those who are attending the Pfizer vaccine clinic to show up two hours earlier than the time at which they got their first dose and, if possible, the same day of the week.
So, for example, if you got your first dose at noon on Wednesday during the initial clinic, you’re asked to be in line at 10 a.m. on Wednesday for the upcoming clinic. It’s part of an effort to streamline the process, to reduce traffic congestion, and to limit the wait times of those in line.
