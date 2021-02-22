Quiet and mild before rain returns by the end of the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The upcoming week of weather is looking absolutely beautiful if you are a fan of warmer temperatures and sunshine. There are just a few rain chances in the mix, but a majority of the forecast is quiet... that includes today. We’ve dealt with a mix of sun and clouds at times, but now we are really clearing things out. Afternoon temperatures climbed into the mid and upper 60s, and there were even a few spots that reach 70°!