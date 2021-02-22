Suspect arrested after shots fired on Montgomery’s Windy Wood Drive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with two incidents in January and February on Montgomery’s Windy Wood Drive, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Aaron Gage, 21, has been arrested on charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, certain persons forbidden to a carry a pistol, and second degree receiving stolen property.
Montgomery police say the crimes happened on Jan. 31 and Saturday, both in the 100 block of Windy Wood Drive. That’s near Mobile Highway.
Further details on the incidents was not immediately available.
Gage was taken into custody Saturday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held on bonds totaling $90,000.
