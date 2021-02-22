Suspect arrested in Montgomery double-shooting case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly six months after a shooting on Montgomery’s Boardwalk Boulevard injured two people, one critically, the Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in the case.
Malik Coley, 23, has been arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility following an Aug. 25 double-shooting.
Police and fire medics responded to the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard, not far from Atlanta Highway, around 9:30 that Tuesday morning where they found the victims.
Coley is now charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree burglary. He’s being held on bonds totaling $135,000.
