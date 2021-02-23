Feeling more like April for the next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The next few days are looking absolutely beautiful if you are a fan of warmer temperatures and sunshine. There are just a few rain chances in the mix by the end of the week and beginning of next week, but a majority of the forecast is quiet.
A 100% sunny sky underneath an area of high pressure will send temps into the lower 70s today and lower to middle 70s tomorrow.
Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s tonight to the upper 40s Wednesday night. So even the nighttime temperatures are on their way up!
Clouds will enter the forecast for Thursday, Friday and the weekend, but it won’t be entirely overcast by any means. There will still be some sunshine mixed in each day, so we wouldn’t plan on seeing a completely gray sky.
Despite the increase in cloud cover, Thursday looks dry -- just a 20% chance of a shower in South Alabama -- under partly cloudy skies. Highs will rise to or just above the 70-degree mark once again.
Friday is becoming a bit more murky as we get new data in; what once looked like a low-end rain chance with highs in the 70s now looks like a day with a higher chance of rain and a large potential range of high temperatures.
We’ve raised rain chances to about 50% Thursday night and Friday, and we’ve lowered Friday’s high into the upper 60s to account for some models keeping us significantly cooler than previously thought. Stay tuned for additional potential changes to Friday’s forecast.
For the weekend, we’re looking a partly to mostly cloudy sky with most of us avoiding rain. There’s just a 20% chance of isolated showers each day due to the warmth, added moisture from the Gulf and a frontal boundary draped to our north.
Overall though, we aren’t looking at much rain between Saturday and Sunday. So we encourage you to continue making outdoor plans as the temperatures we’re calling for over the weekend are more typical of late April!
High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s each day with some of the warmest locations touching 80 degrees! Lows will only fall into the 50s and 60s Friday night through Monday night as cloud cover and higher humidity keeps overnight temps much milder.
The second noteworthy rain chance over the next week arrives Monday and Monday night. That isn’t set in stone at this juncture, but rain chances are up around 40-50% for now, so that is something we will monitor as we get closer.
