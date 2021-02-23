Funeral plans set for Tuskegee boy killed in drive-by shooting

TUSKEGEE Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral plans have been finalized for a 4-year-old Tuskegee boy who was shot to death on Feb. 13.
A public visitation will be held for Davion Tarver, or “DaeDae” as he was called, on Wednesday from 2-5 p.m. at McKenzie’s Funeral Home, located on Notasulga Road in Tuskegee.
Tarver will be laid to rest in Ashdale Cemetery following a 1 p.m. funeral on Thursday.
Tarver’s death has been devastating for the community. A large crowd gathered around Tuskegee’s downtown square Thursday night to honor him with a vigil.
Police say the little boy was hit by a stray bullets fired during a drive-by shooting. A suspect, Joshua Washington, 18, has been arrested and charged with murder.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.