Israeli ambassador’s US tour includes stops in Selma, Montgomery

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. and the U.N. is making his first official tour in America, and it included a stop in Selma.
Gilad Erdan made the trip to Selma Tuesday morning as part of Black History Month in America.
Standing on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, the ambassador said both Israel and the U.S. share a common history when it comes to fighting for equal rights.
“I’m going to learn much more about the fight for equal rights, which is something that the Jewish people also fought for so many years and we’re still being discriminated against us. And suffering from anti-Semitic attacks. It’s all coming from the same hatred based on racism,” Erdan said.
Erdan also met with Gov. Kay Ivey. Ivey tweeted that she told him about her visit to Israel years ago.
Erdan will continue his tour with stops at the Rosa Parks Museum in Montgomery and the McLeod Plantation in Charleston, South Carolina.
