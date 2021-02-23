Learning centers have been busier during remote learning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Learning virtually has not been an easy adjustment.
Misty Mitchell, education director of Sylvan Learning, says families are struggling to keep up with the pace of course material.
So many families have turned to local learning centers for help.
“Really that 3:30 to 6:30 time frame is really busy because that when the families are getting off work to get their students here to get that support so really over 50 students a week,” Mitchell said.
That’s more than what they are normally used to, and instructors say reading and math are the subjects students need the most help with.
“Math is a subject where you have to take what you learned yesterday and show it today and take what you learned today and carry it forward so it’s kind of nerve-racking,” said Len Silverman, director of Huntington Learning Center.
These centers also give students a break from remote virtual learning, providing a safe environment for one-on-one tutoring, but the learning can’t stop here if students look to get back and stay on track. It must continue at home, first with reading.
“It’s the best predictor of your future success,” Silverman said.
And reviewing school lesson you learned during the day.
“Even when you don’t quote-unquote have homework, you always have homework,” Silverman said.
These local learning services have also seen an uptick in students who need ACT prep during the pandemic as well.
