Monday proclaimed Supermarket Employee Day in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday was a special day for grocery store workers around Alabama.
Gov. Kay Ivey proclaimed Monday as Supermarket Employee Day in Alabama.
At a press conference with the Alabama Grocers Association, the governor thanked the grocery store workers for being on the front lines and continuing to work while many other businesses closed due to the pandemic.
Ivey remarked how working from home is not an option for grocery store employees because “we simply cannot go without basic supplies.”
“Despite the constant change in public health orders, supply chain disruptions and workforce challenges, our state’s grocery stores remained open and committed to providing Alabamians with what they need. In doing this, they have reminded us that Alabamians’ willingness and desire to help their neighbors is among the many things that make our state so great,” Ivey said.
Ellie Taylor, president of the Alabama Grocers Association, called supermarkets the “backbone of our communities.”
“Supermarket employees have always been front-line heroes during periods of crisis and have helped us stay strong during this pandemic,” Taylor said.
She said grocery stores have worked to implement social distancing, limit customer density and enhance sanitation and safety during the pandemic.
She also thanked Ivey and State Health Officer Scott Harris for the opportunity to vaccinate grocery store employees moving forward.
According to the Alabama Grocers Association, the food retail industry in Alabama provides more than 70,000 jobs.
