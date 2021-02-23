Montgomery child’s first buck wins photo contest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A young boy from Montgomery was the big winner in the ninth annual Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association Big Buck Photo Contest.
A news release states that 7-year-old Roberts Griffin harvested the winning buck while hunting with his father Spears Griffin in south Montgomery County the day after Christmas.
Roberts had practiced shooting with a .22 long rifle over the summer to prepare for the upcoming deer season.
Officials say that when a big-bodied buck got within range, the older Spears helped his son take a shot. The buck ran off.
“We didn’t see much sign at first, and I could tell Roberts was beginning to lose hope. I did my best to help him stay positive,” Spears Griffin said in the release. “We took it very slow and ended up finding the first drop about 30 yards from where he had been standing. There wasn’t much to follow, but I wanted to teach him how to take it slow and properly trail a deer.”
The father and son reportedly trailed the deer about 80 yards and ultimately found the buck in some tall grass just off of the field.
“I can remember my father and I trailing my first buck when I was 9, and the range of emotions that I went through. I wanted Roberts to have a similar experience, and boy did he! Funny enough, I found myself reliving those memories and emotions as well,” Spears Griffin said.
The 11-point buck turned out to be 220 pounds.
Roberts got the most votes in the contest. As the winner, he earned an original photo mounted on canvas by wildlife photographer Tes Jolly, as well as a $100 gift card to Bass Pro Shops.
“What a special moment for both of us and what a first deer. Our family is blessed with many memories afield and we take pride in our conservation and management practices to ensure a healthy deer population and quality experiences with family and friends,” Spears said.
Officials say Roberts’ twin brother Spears also harvested his first deer the following week. It was a 200-pound, nine-point buck.
