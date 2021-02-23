MPS to resume face-to-face learning in April

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students of Montgomery Public Schools will be able to return to their classrooms in April.
MPS has announced that all school personnel will return to their school buildings starting March 29.
All students will remain on virtual learning for the week of March 29. Face-to-face learning will resume on April 5.
MPS states they will provide all students with a commitment form to indicate whether they will remain virtual or return for face-to-face instruction. Those commitment forms will be available on school websites. They are due on March 5.
