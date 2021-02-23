Crews respond to plane crash in Coosa County, Alabama’s 3rd in 4 days

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders are on the scene of a small plane crash in Coosa County, Sheriff Michael Howell has confirmed.
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. off County Road 24 in the Equality area of the county.
Wreckage has been located but the pilot has not been found, Howell said. Deputies are on the scene conducting a search.
The sheriff said it’s too early to know what kind of plane was involved or where it was coming from or going to.
This is the third plane crash reported in Alabama since Friday.
Investigators continue searching for answers in a military jet crash in Montgomery County Friday evening as well as a single-engine aircraft crash in Cullman County on Saturday. Both crashes claimed the lives of two people.
This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.