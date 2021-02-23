3 sought after Wetumpka educational facility burglarized

By WSFA Staff | February 23, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 12:45 PM

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wetumpka police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help identifying three burglary suspects who targeted an educational facility late Saturday night.

Security footage shows the three unidentified suspects entering the building in the 400 block of Alabama Street around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday.

The three broke into the building, went through several classrooms, then left after stealing multiple items, police said.

Anyone with information on this burglary case is asked to call the Wetumpka Police at 334-567-5321 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

While police have not released the name of the facility that was burglarized, they would say it was a commercial building, indicating the crime was not committed at a public school.

Tips can be made anonymously and could lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.