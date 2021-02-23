Suspect arrested for Dallas County basketball coach’s homicide

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to the Feb. 4 shooting death of Dallas County High School head basketball coach Christopher Harrell.
Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirmed the suspect, Jerry Johnson, 21, was taken into custody in Montgomery by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service. He has since been transported back to the Dallas County Jail where he’s being held without bond.
Jackson said the defendant will be arraigned Wednesday on a capital murder charge.
Harrell, 56, was leaving Lannie’s B-B-Q Spot #2 on Medical Center Parkway in Selma around 6 p.m. that Thursday when he was shot and killed in the parking lot, the DA said.
Jackson said it appears the coach “saw somebody in his car (truck), roaming around in his truck and, you know, he went over there to ask what was going on and he got shot, shot in the head.”
“He was a good coach, a good person, everybody knew him,” Jackson explained, “and you just think it’s so senseless that he gets killed this way.”
