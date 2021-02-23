Suspect sought for assault in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say is wanted for assault.
Permethus H. Watkins is wanted for assault first degree and probation revocation, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. The sheriff’s office says Watkins caused serious physical injuries to a person with a deadly weapon.
Watkins is 35-years-old and is described as weighing around 148 pounds and about 5′08″ in height.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Watkins, please immediately call the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).
