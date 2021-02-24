Alabama reports 1,247 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,247 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. In the last 14 days, there have been 14,772 new cases reported across the state.
Since the pandemic was first discovered in the state in March 2020, Alabama has reported 490,220 cases, 9,744 deaths and 45,250 hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations have fallen steadily since a surge in January brought hospitals to the brink with more than 3,000 being treated as inpatients. ADPH reports 773 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Alabama’s vaccination efforts are ongoing after expanding to include phase 1b and those 65 years and old back on Feb. 8.
The state is preparing to launch the next mass vaccination clinics that provided the first dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines to around 70,000 people between Feb. 8-12. In Montgomery, the second doses will start going into arms on Feb. 27.
ADPH reports the average number of first doses being shipped to the state is now up to about 90,000 per week. In total, Alabama has received 1,087,285 doses, of which 815,013, or about 75%, have been administered.
