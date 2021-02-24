Collaborative practice increase approved by Alabama Board of Medical Examiners

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners approved new rules to increase the number of advanced practice providers a physician can collaborate with.
The board says the new rule will allow a physician work jointly with up to nine advanced practice providers, such as certified nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives and physicians. The previous rule allowed doctors to collaborate with up to four.
“This is a positive joint effort that recognizes patients’ interests are best served when they are treated by a physician-led team of health professionals. It will help ensure patients in Alabama receive safe, quality care,” said Alabama Board of Medical Examiners Chairman Dr. Mark H. LeQuire.
The board said the change was a joint effort by the board of medical examiners and the Alabama Board of Nursing. The board of nursing also approved the new rules.
The changes are expected to be effective in mid-June.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.